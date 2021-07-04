Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $52,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

NYSE PH traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $174.07 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

