Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,546.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.57. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

