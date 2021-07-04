Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 6.2%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.87. 15,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 412,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.