Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

