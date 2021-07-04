Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $69,980,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,851. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

