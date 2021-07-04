PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $214,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.67 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

