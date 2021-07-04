Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-$920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

