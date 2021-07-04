PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Volume Hits $65.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $144,318.54 and $65.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00133955 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,600,576 coins and its circulating supply is 45,360,404 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

