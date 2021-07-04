PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,659,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,835,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.