Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.