PHI Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $311.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00794827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

