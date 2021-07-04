Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,206,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

