Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 687.56 ($8.98). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 677.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 2,102,883 shares changing hands.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 779 ($10.18).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,169.63.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.