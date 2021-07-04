Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 233,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

FENG opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.16. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

