Pickle Finance Price Tops $8.35 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $12.58 million and $5.63 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00023513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00802469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.59 or 0.08070599 BTC.

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,511,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,654 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

