PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE:PKO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
