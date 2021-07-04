PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
