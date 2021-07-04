PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.