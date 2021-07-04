Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 48,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QCOM traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

