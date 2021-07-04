Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

