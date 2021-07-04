Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.18% of Evergy worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 633.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $73,707,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

