Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 59,733 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,733 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.80.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,789. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

