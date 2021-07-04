Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 211,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

