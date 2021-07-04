Pioneer Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th

Pioneer Merger’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Pioneer Merger had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Pioneer Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Pioneer Merger has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.