Piper Sandler Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $75.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $45,371,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $1,625,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

