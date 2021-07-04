Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Tops $217,844.62

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $217,844.62 and $72,774.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00803523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.58 or 0.08038155 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

