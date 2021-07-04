Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

PSTI stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,039.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

