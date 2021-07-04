POA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,091.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. POA has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $102,091.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,182,140 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
