Polkacover (CVR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Polkacover has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $177,020.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 35,232,149 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

