Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $43.92 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBKOF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

