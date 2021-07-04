Populous Market Cap Hits $115.86 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $115.86 million and $5.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00006160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

