Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.96.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
