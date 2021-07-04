Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.