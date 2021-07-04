Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.14.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

