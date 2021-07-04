ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CSM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.46. 5,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

