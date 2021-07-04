Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Update

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,085,487.59. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,486 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,374,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

