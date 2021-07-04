Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 53,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,821,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

