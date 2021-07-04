Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

