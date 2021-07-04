Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerald by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth about $3,593,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Emerald by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $396.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.