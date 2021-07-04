Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 5,710 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.