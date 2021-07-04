Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 39,456 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Inovalon by 282.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Inovalon by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inovalon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV opened at $33.74 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

