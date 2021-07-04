PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PTNDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.