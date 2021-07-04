Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Align Technology worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

ALGN stock opened at $624.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

