Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 31.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 122,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $311.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

