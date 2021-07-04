Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of DocuSign worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

