Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.56 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $25,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

