Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.56 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

