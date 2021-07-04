Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

