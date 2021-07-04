Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,102 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

CARR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

