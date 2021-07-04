Public Index Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,053.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $8,053.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,461.95 or 1.00018408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.