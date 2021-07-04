PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.40 million and $284,464.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00791639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.00 or 0.07988970 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

