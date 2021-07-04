Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 6% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $14,497.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00135803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00167286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,821.33 or 1.00123690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

